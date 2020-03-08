manchester-united-vs.-manchester-city:-premier-league-live-stream,-tv-channel,-watch-online,-preview,-info

Manchester United welcomes rival Manchester City across town on Sunday for Premier League play with each potentially without a key starter. United entered the day in seventh place with a record of 11-9-8, trailing the top four by just three points, while City is comfortably in second place and looking to secure a spot in the top four over the next few weeks. United centerback Harry Maguire may miss the match due to injury while Kevin de Bruyne appears to be a game-time decision for Pep Guardiola’s side. This will be their fourth meeting of the season, with United winning the first Premier League matchup and the two splitting results in the EFL Cup semifinals that resulted in City making the final, which City went on to win last Sunday against Aston Villa.Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know: Viewing informationDate: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 12: 30 p.m. ETLocation: Old Trafford — Manchester, EnglandTV: NBC and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: United +360; Draw +340; City -155 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

StorylinesManchester United: Maguire’s ankle injury saw him miss the FA Cup win at Derby County on Thursday, and there is a chance United could be down to defensive starters if he can’t go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) doubtful for the match. Those are the team’s two best defenders which likely spells disaster against the electric attack of the visitors. This could be the match that sets the tone for a run towards Champions League qualification, but without Maguire it’s going to be asking much.Manchester City: This is always a big game because it’s against your biggest rival, but how serious will Guardiola take it with the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League not far off? If City vs. Real were this Tuesday instead of next Tuesday, maybe we would see a lot of backups playing, but since the team will have time to rest, expect a strong squad. De Bruyne’s situation may see him start on the bench or not play at all, but even without him this is a game City can win.PredictionA frantic pace with a lot of chances sees the goalkeepers shine and the teams split points. Pick: Manchester United 1, Manchester City 1