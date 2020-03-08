manchester-united-vs.-manchester-city:-premier-league-live-stream,-tv-channel,-preview,-team-news,-game-info

Manchester United welcomes rival Manchester City anywhere on Sunday for Premier League play with each potentially with out a key starter. United entered your day in seventh place with an archive of 11-9-8, trailing the very best four by three points just, while City is comfortably in second place and seeking to secure an area in the very best four on the next couple of weeks. This is their fourth meeting of the growing season, with United winning the initial Premier League matchup and both splitting results in the EFL Cup semifinals that led to City making the ultimate, which City continued to win last Sunday against Aston Villa.Here’s ways to watch the match and what things to know: Viewing informationDate: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 12: 30 p.m. ETLocation: Old Trafford — Manchester, EnglandTV: NBC and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free of charge) Odds: United +360; Draw +340; City -155 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Live updates: Manchester derby StorylinesManchester United: Maguire’s ankle injury saw him skip the FA Cup win at Derby County on Thursday, but he starts therefore does Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back), who was simply doubtful for the match. Those will be the team’s two best defenders, so having them is really a big boost. Also, this may be the match that sets the tone for a run towards Champions League qualification, and having Maguire helps it be possible Manchester City: This is definitely a large game because it’s against your biggest rival, but how serious will Guardiola go on it with the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League not remote? If City vs. Real were this Tuesday rather than next Tuesday, we would visit a large amount of backups playing maybe, but because the team could have time and energy to rest, expect a solid squad. Kevin De Bruyne won’t play in this game game because of shoulder injury.

PredictionA frantic pace with plenty of chances sees the goalkeepers shine and the teams split points. Pick: Manchester United 1, Manchester City 1