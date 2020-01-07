manchester-united-vs-manchester-city,-league-cup-semi-final-first-leg:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Wow can you believe it? Man Utd vs Man City is a must watch and here we are, about to watch it, on a Tuesday night in a match that really matters. What a time to be alive. If it weren’t that the world was on fire and in danger of being exploded into a million bits by a buffoon, we’d all be enjoying ourselves so much more.

I intend to have the best of times watching this game tonight and will bring you all the analysis and updates and everything you need basically to enjoy it too. What can we even expect from tonight?

City can’t win the league and want to win every single trophy that they can. They are one of the best teams ever seen in England but going through something of a ‘below perfect moment’, something OGS will reckon he can utilise to pull off a result that might be considered an upset. Man Utd beating City is now an upset, ladies and gentlemen.

To prepare for this one, the United manager has pointed out that his team’s opponents have a tendency to kick theirs as early as possible during counter-attacks so as to negate the effectiveness of said counter-attacks. It works, and that’s one reason United don’t beat teams when they have the majority of possession. That was a stat I worked out by the way but it’s not that I need credit for it, just that I feel it’s important it’s known and that I receive the credit for it.

Guardiola hates being called out on tactical fouling as it’s not something he has run a coaching session on but the idea is simple. Press the ball when you lose it, if you don’t then make sure the play doesn’t progress. Fouls in the opposition half don’t tend to be punished with yellow cards because they’re just little digs but when it’s in their own half, the referees get more severe. Stop the threat at source and United can’t attack how they want.

The teams will be with us soon, and then we’ll be able to work out how this one will go. United will surely be a 4-2-3-1, cede possession to their visitors and try to do them on the counter.