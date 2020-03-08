manchester-united-vs.-manchester-city:-how-to-watch-live-stream,-tv-channel,-premier-league-start-time

Manchester United vs. Manchester City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Sports
John koli0

Who’s PlayingManchester City @ Manchester UnitedCurrent Records: Manchester City 18-6-3; Manchester United 11-8-9What to Know Manchester City has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a loss on Sunday. They will take on Manchester United at 12: 30 p.m. ET at Old Trafford after a week off. So long as Man City does not lose, they are guaranteed to be safe from relegation this season. Man City slipped by Leicester City 1-0 two weeks ago. Speaking of close games: Man United and Everton tied 1-1, good for one point each. In the teams’ previous meeting last December, Man City and the Red Devils were neck-and-neck, but Man City came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Can Man City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.How To WatchWho:  Manchester United vs. Manchester CityWhen:  Sunday at 12: 30 p.m. ETWhere:  Old TraffordTV:  NBCOnline streaming:  fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow:  CBS Sports App

