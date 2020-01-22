manchester-united-vs-burnley,-premier-league:-what-time-is-kick-off-,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

What is it?

A Premier League fixture!

When is it?

Wednesday 22th January 2020.

What time is kick-off?

8.15pm

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1 will be showing the game live with coverage starting at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Manchester United will be missing their top goal scorer after Marcus Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in his back against Wolves last week. That injury is set to rule him out for two to three months.

Paul Pogba will also sit out of the fixture along with Marcus Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay, while Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof could feature despite having a minor calf strain and illness.

Icelandic international Johann Berg Gudmunsson is likely to return for Burnley after overcoming a thigh injury but crucially Ashley Barnes remains on the injury list.