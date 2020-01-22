manchester-united-vs-burnley,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

For the curious kick-off time of 2015 this Wednesday evening. We will have the Manchester United team news and the Burnley team news ahead of this Premier League fixture around an hour before kick off. In the meantime, let’s have some build-up to this fixture, which sees 14th-placed Burnley make the short trip through Lancashire to Manchester, where the hosts sit in fifth place.

Man United have nine points from their last five, Burnley have just three: the visitors had lost four in a row in the League but stopped the rot with a much-needed win at home to Leicester last Sunday. That was the same day, of course, that Liverpool rubbed United noses deep into just how huge the gulf has become between England’s two greatest clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s guys gave an okay account of themselves but it is just a different class altogether over at Anfield. Liverpool are THIRTY points ahead of Man United. 30!