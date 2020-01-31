Manchester United transfer news on deadline day: Bruno Fernandes, Willian Jose, Rondon, Cavani – rumours today

Manchester United have already secured their number one target in the January transfer window, but still face a tall order on deadline day.

United eventually got their deal for Bruno Fernandes over the lines, adding goals and creativity in midfield.

However, the small problem remains that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lacking a goalscorer in attack with Marcus Rashford out injured. Anthony Martial flatters to deceive in a lone role with limited service, while Mason Greenwood is talented but raw.

With Solskjaer desperate for another signing, here’s the lay of the land on deadline day…

United striker search

Solskjaer has outlined the profile of striker he wants: “We need more goal-scorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe. They don’t have to be nice ones.

“I need to challenge them more, we can’t just score nice goals. I never accept players not wanting to score easy goals when you make [the] right movements. I’m going work with them.”

But the trouble with signing a striker who scores goals is that it’s quite hard to convince clubs to sell them – especially midway through the season.

Erling Braut Haaland was Solskjaer’s number one target, but the 19-year-old opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund – and that has left United in a difficult situation, and one which has been exacerbated by Rashford’s layoff.

So, who will United turn to?

Islam Slimani has hardly fired the imagination of fans – but the 31-year-old Algerian, on loan at AS Monaco from Leicester City, is an option that has been considered.

Edinson Cavani has the potential to make more of an impact, but the financial package required to bring in a player who wasn’t in Solskjaer’s long-term thinking is problematic, and the Uruguayan has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Times reports that Salomon Rondon is another target. The former Newcastle forward is currently at Dalia Yifang, but with the coronavirus outbreak seeing the start of the new Chinese Super League season cancelled, Rondon could be available.

Any outgoings?

Ashley Young has been sold to Inter Milan, while Marcos Rojo has joined his former club Estudiantes on loan for the rest of the season.

James Garner may leave on loan to gain first-team experience, and Fernandes’ arrival should free up the 18-year-old to leave.

Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes are yet to sign contract extensions with United. While the Red Devils hope both players will remain at the club, they could well be sold if the club want to make a profit rather than lose them for nothing.