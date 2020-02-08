manchester-united-torn-over-whether-to-keep-paul-pogba-or-cut-their-losses-in-the-summer-transfer-window

Manchester United are torn over the future of Paul Pogba.

But any internal strife over how to proceed with the club’s record signing could be immaterial.

The ultimate determining factor over whether the £89million midfielder stays or goes will come down to money. And the overriding belief within Old Trafford is that no-one can afford to take him off their hands.

That was the case last summer when a bid in excess of £150m had unofficially been set at the price at which they would sell. And there is nothing to suggest anything has changed – particularly after a season in which he has made more of an impact on social media than on the pitch.

The problem this summer – as with last – is finding a club with the financial power to come up with a fee and personal terms to end what has been an unfulfilled return to Man United for Pogba.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane were seriously interested last year. But United’s public stance that he was not for sale was never severely tested, with the Spanish giants’ best offer amounting to a laughable proposal that included James Rodriguez and around £27m in cash.

It was dismissed out of hand by Old Trafford chiefs.

Which brings us to now – six months into a season in which he’s started just five Premier League games and failed to score a single goal.

While even United may be forced to concede their previous valuation now looks ambitious, there remains considerable doubt that any of the handful of clubs with the funds to make a genuine offer will come up with a realistic bid.

It has led to the situation where some around the club believe he has already played his final game for them, while there also remains fading hope that he can achieve his full potential.

There is clearly a reluctance to cut their losses on a player who was Ed Woodward’s crowning glory when luring back to Old Trafford in 2016.

The Pogba-Jose Mourinho axis was supposed to be the antidote to the Pep Guardiola revolution over at Manchester City.

Instead it was a relationship that turned toxic, contributed to Mourinho’s sacking midway through last season and has seen United plummet to the point where they are on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign.

Pogba remains influential within a dressing room full of younger players who have seen him rise through the academy to become a World Cup winner and social media phenomenon.

Pogba and Mourinho had a strained relationship Photo: AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File

Jesse Lingard’s recent association with Pogba’s controversial agent Mino Raiola is worth noting.

Yet Marcus Rashford’s recent public statement that he would be “involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions” during his recovery from a back injury felt significant given the criticism of Pogba’s actions – such as playing basketball – while sidelined for much of the season.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to claim the 26-year-old is part of his long-term planning, it was notable that Pogba was not considered among the candidates to take over the captaincy when Ashley Young departed last month.

Ahead of him in the pecking order – regardless of his injury – were 22-year-old Rashford and Harry Maguire, just five months into his United career.

Harry Maguire was appointed Manchester United captain in January Photo: AP

The signing of Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, at the same time as Solskjaer plots a summer move for James Maddison, points to his own plans for a life without Pogba.

There is little doubt that a parting of the ways would be beneficial for all parties – but finding a buyer is the biggest hurdle.

If they are to overcome that, he must get back on the pitch before the end of the season and have an impressive Euros for France.

That’s why talk of him having played his final game sounds dubious in terms of his and United’s ambitions.

Pogba, on form, remains one of the few world class talents at the club Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

Solskjaer must believe he has a better chance of a top four finish with arguably one of only three world class talents in his squad.

While Pogba has little chance of convincing Real or Juventus to make him the most expensive signing in either of their histories on the back of virtually a year in hiatus.

Likewise, United need him playing and in the shop window to attract anything like their valuation.

It is an uncomfortable and awkward situation for all concerned.

The only positive news for United is the fact that the length of his contract – with another year to run after this season and the option of a further 12 months – means there is no desperate need to cash in this summer.

The fear is a rapidly deteriorating situation will only get worse – and their most saleable asset becomes increasingly less saleable.

