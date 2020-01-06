manchester-united-to-revive-bruno-fernandes-move-after-paul-pogba-&-scott-mctominay-injuries

Manchester United are set to reignite a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes following injuries to duo Paul Pogba & Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils were interested in the Portugal international last summer but eventually walked away from a deal due to Sporting’s £70m valuation of the midfielder.

However, McTominay has sustained knee ligament damage that will keep him sidelined until March while Pogba is not expected to return from minor surgery until late January.

The injuries leave United desperately short in midfield and they face eight matches in 25 days due to their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City, an FA Cup replay against Wolves and a Europa League last-32 game against Club Brugge.

Fred and Nemanja Matic are now United’s only recognised central midfielders, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Andreas Pereira and Timothy Fosu-Mensah could step in.

However, Goal claim United are looking to strengthen this month and report that a move for Fernandes is back on the cards.

The attacking midfielder has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances so far this term and would add some much-needed creativity to a United side that failed to register a single shot on target against Wolves on Saturday.

Fernandes signed a new long-term deal with the club in November but a release clause of around £85m was inserted.

United would be unwilling to go that high but Solskjaer does have funds to spend after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku following his £74m move to Inter Milan last summer.

