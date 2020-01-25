manchester-united-to-make-summer-move-for-ben-chilwell-as-manchester-city-drop-interest

Manchester United have identified Ben Chilwell as a primary summer transfer target, despite the emergence of Brandon Williams.

The England international has cemented his position as Gareth Southgate’s first choice left-back ahead of the European Championships and has been coveted by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

Champions Manchester City have also kept tabs on the 23-year-old but Metro.co.uk understands Pep Guardiola is reluctant to pay upwards of £50million for a player who would provide competition for the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Chilwell endured a torrid time when Leicester visited the Etihad last month as Riyad Mahrez ran his former teammate ragged and helped condemn the Foxes to a 3-1 defeat.

Williams’ recent emergence, meanwhile, has represented one of the more uplifting aspects of United’s torrid campaign, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts the teenager is not yet ready to be considered an automatic starter.

Luke Shaw signed a long-term contract extension in October 2018, but United would be willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old, who has been linked with Leicester in recent weeks.

United also remain interested in Chilwell’s Leicester teammate James Maddison but are likely to face considerable competition for the creative midfielder’s services.

Ed Woodward eventually managed to prise Harry Maguire from the King Power last summer but only after agreeing to pay a world record £80million fee for a central defender.

Maguire, who was recently handed the United captaincy following Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan, is understood to have been in contact with Chilwell in an attempt to sell Solskjaer’s vision for the club.

