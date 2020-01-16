manchester-united-to-be-offered-chance-to-sign-psg-superstar-edinson-cavani

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Edinson Cavani in the summer but have been told the PSG striker will not be leaving this month, according to reports.

Uruguay international Cavani has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world over the past decade, scoring 198 goals in 291 appearances for PSG.

Despite helping PSG win five of the last six French league titles, Cavani looks set to leave at the end of the season and could be signed for nothing as a free agent.

United have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bolster his attacking options, but Cavani is unlikely to move during the January transfer window.

Instead, the Manchester Evening News say Cavani will be offered to United in the summer, with sources close to the striker reportedly seeing Old Trafford as a ‘possible’ destination.

Chelsea and Tottenham have also emerged as potential suitors for Cavani but Manchester United may revive their interest in a player they looked at signing in 2014.

Solskjaer hoped to sign Erling Haaland this month but the Norway striker snubbed Premier League giants United and completed a move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Manchester United are yet to replace Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter Milan last summer.

Discussing Cavani’s future this week, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said: ‘If there can be departures and arrivals in the group? It’s still possible in football, I can’t say.

‘Cavani? We have to ask Edi the question. He is injured right now. He felt something in training and he couldn’t be there [against Monaco].

‘If I want him to stay? It’s better, to achieve our goals, to have him, yes.’

Cavani has started only four Ligue 1 matches this season and may be interested in a move to Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the English top-flight.

