manchester-united-tentatively-explore-option-of-a-move-for-edinson-cavani

Manchester United are cautiously exploring the option of a move for Edinson Cavani as one of a number of clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the Paris St Germain and Uruguay striker this month.
But United officials are thought to harbour a number of reservations about a deal and are wary of repeating some of the mistakes made with the signing of Alexis Sanchez.
Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have been leading the race for Cavani, who has asked to leave PSG.
The Uruguayan’s parents have suggested his preference is to join Atletico but, while that has not discouraged Chelsea, the west London club are so far proving reluctant to meet PSG’s £12.6 million valuation of the player, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Whether United opt to formally enter the running remains to be seen but the club’s hierarchy are giving consideration to a move, even if the Sanchez experience is informing those internal discussions.
Having missed out on their top January target, Norway striker Erling Haaland, who opted to join Borussia Dortmund instead, and with Marcus Rashford now sidelined for months with a double stress fracture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to reinforce his attacking options.
United’s dismal 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, when they had 24 shots but looked toothless in front of goal as fans walked out en masse towards the end, served only to highlight the need for a striker.
With 351 goals in 577 club games for PSG, Napoli and other clubs and 50 goals in 116 appearances for his country, Cavani’s goalscoring prowess, stature, success and experience all appeal to United as does his reputation for being a strong character and good in the dressing room at a time when leaders are in short supply at the club.
However, Cavani’s age and injury record count against him while his enormous wages and PSG’s demands for a fee are also considered potential stumbling blocks.
Cavani will be 33 next month and has made just 14 appearances for PSG this season, with the striker in and out of the team owing to injury problems and a lack of form.
United are also still counting the cost of Sanchez’s move from Arsenal two years ago backfiring.
Brought in on an eye-watering £560,000 a week contract including bonuses, the Chile striker struggled badly with injuries and poor form, managing just five goals in 45 matches for United before joining Inter Milan on loan last summer. United are still contributing around £175,000 a week to Sanchez’s wages at Inter.
Cavani is believed to earn around £360,000 a week after tax and without bonuses at PSG which, coupled with PSG’s demands for a fee, would make any deal very costly.
United have been linked with a host of strikers this month including Krzysztof Piatek at AC Milan, Napoli’s Dries Mertens, Luka Jovic, of Real Madrid, and Paco Alcacer at Borussia Dortmund, as well as Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
Solskjaer is also still hoping to bring in Bruno Fernandes before the close of the transfer window on Jan. 31, despite United remaining reluctant to meet Sporting Lisbon’s valuation of the Portugal midfielder. Dialogue between the clubs remains open.
Meanwhile, Scott McTominay is thought to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee ligament damage sustained in the 4-1 Boxing Day win over Newcastle. The Scotland midfielder is believed to be targeting a return in the third week of February, after the short winter break, barring any setbacks. United are due to face Watford on Feb. 23 and Bruges in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie four days later.
McTominay was not expected back until March but an earlier return would be a boost to Solskjaer with Paul Pogba and Rashford sidelined. Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, said he could not put a timeframe on Pogba’s anticipated return following ankle surgery when asked about the France midfielder’s fitness on Wednesday.