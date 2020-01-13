manchester-united-tell-nemanja-matic-they-will-extend-his-contract-amid-midfield-injury-crisis

Manchester United have told Nemanja Matic that they intend to trigger an extension clause in his soon-to-expire contract amid the club’s current injury crisis in midfield.

After being frozen out at the start of the season and then hampered by injury, Matic has finally been brought back into the United team in recent weeks after Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba’s fresh injury blows.

He has started each of the side’s last three Premier League matches and looks set to be an integral player over the coming weeks and months.

However, Matic’s current deal expires in the summer and he is currently free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of the Premier League – while it had been suggested that United could cash in this month rather than lose him for nothing.

But, according to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems in central midfield have seen the United boss reassess Matic’s value to the squad and there is no chance of him being allowed to leave in January.

Instead, Old Trafford chiefs have spoken to Matic’s representatives and explained that they will trigger the 12-month extension option in his contract.

His future at United will remain uncertain, though, with the club still keen to offload a player who turns 32 in the summer when the next window rolls around, and they hope to get around £15m for him.

Although Solskjaer is keen to offload Matic once United’s injury crisis has eased, he is pleased with his contribution in recent weeks.

On United’s midfield issues, he said: ‘You could probably handle and deal with three players rotating there. But we have two players who are fit there now, Nemanja and Fred. It’ll be a hard task for them, and we’ll just have to ask them to keep going if they can.

‘Nemanja has been out for a while, Paul has been out for a while and I think Scott and Fred have done really well, so now Nemanja is in when Scott is out.

‘Paul unfortunately is not there, so we’ll just have to find a way. You just can’t accept that we’re tired, you’ve got to find a way and it might be that we’ll have to find different positions for someone.’

