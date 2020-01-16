manchester-united-target-boubakary-soumare-leaning-towards-chelsea-transfer-move

Lille starlet Boubakary Soumare is reportedly on his way to the Premier League and favours a move to Chelsea over Manchester United this January.

The 20-year-old has had an outstanding campaign with fifth-placed Lille in Ligue 1 and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe.

Soumare was discovered by Lille sporting director Luis Campos, the man who helped bring through the likes of Anthony Martial, Fabinho, James Rodriguez, Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva in recent years.

It’s understood Arsenal and Real Madrid have both dropped their interest in Soumare, making it a two-horse race for the the France Under-21 international this winter.

According to Sky Sports, Soumare will join one of either Chelsea or United before the transfer deadline on January 31.

While the youngster has been ‘tempted’ by the Red Devils, it’s claimed he’s ‘leaning towards’ a move to Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs are prepared to meet Lille’s £40million asking price for Soumare and it’s now up to the Frenchman to decide his future.

United have prioritised a move for Sporting captain Bruno Fernandes this January and the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has reportedly agreed terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Solskjaer has been desperate for reinforcements, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both out injured, but the Norwegian will have to wait for Fernandes’ arrival.

Sporting want Fernandes to play in their derby clash with Benfica on Friday night and are in no rush to reach an agreement with the Premier League giants.

However, reports in Portugal claim Fernandes could be in the stands at Anfield on Sunday to watch United’s clash with Liverpool.

Solskjaer has refused to rule out a move for a midfielder this January should the right player become available.

‘You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something,’ he said earlier this month.

‘It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available. Of course it’s playing on our decision-making when we’ve got two players out for a bit, Scott for two months and Paul for a month.

‘That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games but it still has to be right and that’s the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we’ll do it. We’re looking at one or two.’

