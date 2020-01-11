manchester-united-talks-over-bruno-fernandes-transfer-at-‘advanced’-stage

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the £55million transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally scouted Fernandes last Sunday, taking assistant coach Mike Phelan with him to Portugal to watch the forward in action against Porto.

United tried to sign Fernandes last summer before the 25-year-old signed a lucrative long-term deal with Sporting.

However, United have now renewed their interest and Sporting president Frederico Varandas held a face-to-face meeting with United transfer chiefs on Friday.

Diario de Noticias claim talks are at an ‘advanced’ staged and two United players could be offered as part of the deal.

The Daily Mail insist Marcos Rojo will not be part of any swap deal, but confirm United players could be used to sweeten the pot with Sporting.

United are aiming to sign a midfielder this month following injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

McTominay is not expected to make his return until February at the earliest, while Pogba had surgery on his ankle this week.

Fernandes is enjoying another fine season in Portugal, scoring 13 goals in all competitions for Sporting.

United’s board are confident of completing two deals in January, but Solskjaer warned fans he would not be pressured into panic buys.

‘It wouldn’t always be the worst thing you can do to put a short-term fix in if it’s good for the group here and now,’ he said.

‘But you wouldn’t put yourself in a situation where you’ve done something that you regret in 18 months’ time.

‘We’ve got to do due diligence – character of players, quality of players – that are the right fit into this squad.’

