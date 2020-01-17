Manchester United table stunning £25m bid to sign Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United have launched a stunning £25million transfer move for Birmingham’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

Bellingham, 16, has made 24 appearances for Championship side Birmingham this season and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League giants United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to bolster his midfield options during the January transfer window, and United are in advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for Bruno Fernandes.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are keen to strengthen Solskjaer’s side and have identified Bellingham as a player who can have long-term benefits for Manchester United.

The Daily Record say United have made an extraordinary £25m move for the Birmingham midfielder and hope to strike a deal, with Arsenal also holding ‘strong interest’.

Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his Blues debut at the start of the season and is also attracting interest from scouts from across Europe.

Ed Woodward has shown a desire to sign young British players over the past two transfer windows, with United spending almost £150m on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer.

The Red Devils expressed interest in signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United last summer, while Leicester City’s James Maddison has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But United appear set to make Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes their marquee January signing, while also bring prospect Bellingham to Manchester.

The 16-year-old is expected to join Manchester United, providing the Premier League club can convince him and his representatives that the move would be beneficial for his career.

