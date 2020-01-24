manchester-united-stars-feel-‘let-down’-by-board-for-failure-to-replace-alexis-sanchez-&-romelu-lukaku

Manchester United players feel ‘let down’ by the board over the decision to not bring in replacements for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

The Red Devils are in the midst of another worrying spell of form, with questions again swirling around the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Swansea City attacker Daniel James and Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Two major outgoings were forwards Lukaku and Sanchez, who both joined Inter after struggling to live up to their price tags at Old Trafford.

But the Daily Mail claim their exits left a bad taste in the mouth of the squad, who were expecting to see replacements.

United were left light in the forward department and at one stage this season had no senior striker fit after injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer’s side have struggled to create chances as well as score this term and United players feel ‘let down’ by the board for their failure to draft in reinforcements.

United stars were also disappointed by the club’s decision to pull out of a deal for Norway goalscorer Erling Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund this month.

Haaland scored a hat-trick on his debut for the German side and at one stage Solskjaer was convinced United would win the race for the exciting youngster.

However, Haaland and his agent’s expensive demands caused United to end their interest and the Red Devils are still yet to sign any player in January.

Talks with Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes have broken down, as United are unwilling to meet the asking price.

Solskjaer has played down concern about a lack of transfers by insisting the club are still ‘working’ on deals this month.

The window closes next week and Solskjaer has dismissed questions about his tenure amid reports United are considering Mauricio Pochettino as his possible replacement.

