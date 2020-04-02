🔥Manchester United star Marcus Rashford raises £150,000 to ensure school kids are fed during coronavirus crisis🔥

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has raised £150,000 in his bid to ensure children who rely on free school meals are fed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Following the government’s decision to close schools to fight the spread of the virus in March, Rashford announced he was partnering with the charity FareShare to help feed children across the UK.

The 22-year-old, who himself dependent on free school meals growing up in Wythenshawe, had vowed to raise £100,000 in order to feed 400,000 children around the country.

And the England international has proudly revealed that target has been smashed, writing on Twitter: “150k raised for FareShare UK, means we are reaching 600,000 vulnerable children around the UK, amazing!! Thank you to everyone that has supported.”

“There are people in worse situations than I was in as a kid,” Rashford told The Times. “They’re not even getting that second meal at home, so it’s something I wanted to help with.

“The number of people not being fed is ridiculous. It was close to one million children who were helped every week by FareShare. When I saw the numbers it was quite shocking.”

32,000 schools across the country have been closed as the UK fights the spread of Covid-19.