manchester-united-squad-train-in-marbella:-bruno-fernandes-on-winter-break-trip-as-odion-ighalo-misses-ouit

While Storm Ciara causes havoc in the UK, Manchester United have been soaking up the winter sun in Spain after heading out to Marbella for their warm-weather training camp.

As part of the Premier League’s newly-introduced winter break, each club is allotted a weekend without a league fixture to give the players a well-earned mid-season break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took full advantage of the gap between their upcoming game against Chelsea on February 17, heading out with a 20-man squad for a six-day camp at the Marbella Football Centre.

Bruno Fernandes, who made his Man Utd debut against Wolves after signing from Sporting Lisbon, was present as the squad were put through a number of fitness drills with Solskjaer overlooking the session.

Young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who arrived in January from League Two outfit Southend United, was among those included in the travelling party.

New signing Bruno Fernandes (right) was among those involved Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

But new signing Odion Ighalo has not travelled amid fears the coronavirus outbreak in China could lead him to being refused entry back into the UK.

There was no sign of Paul Pogba, who has not featured for Man Utd since the Boxing Day victory over Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury.

The French midfielder is reportedly continuing his rehabilitation in Dubai as questions remain over his future at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was, however, boosted by the double return of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe after the duo spent several weeks sidelined with injury.

