manchester-united-single-me-out,-insists-liverpool-forward mohamed-salah-ahead-of-anfield-grudge-match

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward, says Manchester United have singled him out for special treatment to stop him in recent fixtures between the clubs.

Salah missed the meeting at Old Trafford earlier in the season due to an ankle injury – a 1-1 draw – but generally Liverpool’s celebrated front three has found it tougher against United than most Premier League opponents.

Of the trio, only Sadio Mané has scored against United for Liverpool, with Roberto Firmino claiming the only assist against the north west rivals since becoming part of one of the most feared attacking threesomes in Europe.

Salah attributes that to United changing their tactical plan to nullify Liverpool’s attacking threat.

“I think Manchester United play against me in a different way to some other players,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“They defend against me in a different way. It’s a challenge, but I’m happy about that. As long as the team is winning, I’m always happy.”