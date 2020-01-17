manchester-united-single-me-out,-insists-liverpool-forward mohamed-salah-ahead-of-anfield-grudge-match

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward, says Manchester United have singled him out for special treatment to stop him in recent fixtures between the clubs.
Salah missed the meeting at Old Trafford earlier in the season due to an ankle injury – a 1-1 draw – but generally Liverpool’s celebrated front three has found it tougher against United than most Premier League opponents.
Of the trio, only Sadio Mané has scored against United for Liverpool, with Roberto Firmino claiming the only assist against the north west rivals since becoming part of one of the most feared attacking threesomes in Europe.
Salah attributes that to United changing their tactical plan to nullify Liverpool’s attacking threat.
“I think Manchester United play against me in a different way to some other players,” Salah told Sky Sports.
“They defend against me in a different way. It’s a challenge, but I’m happy about that. As long as the team is winning, I’m always happy.”
It’s a problem Salah has overcome against other clubs after registering extraordinary goalscoring numbers since he moved to Liverpool from Roma in 2017.
The Egypt international says he has been forced to adapt since his debut campaign when he scored 32 league goals, and 44 in all competitions.
“I had to change my positioning. Now, sometimes I go inside and play more in that part of the pitch, and sometimes I play number nine,” said Salah. “It was a challenge, that change, but I think I’m doing well. I finished as top scorer for the team again last season, which is something great.
“In the last game against Tottenham, I gave Bobby [Firmino] an assist and I was really happy for him to score. Without assists – and I don’t just mean my assists – you can’t win games.
“Also, I can’t focus too much on just scoring or finishing myself, because that means my game won’t really change and my opponents will figure out how to defend against me. If sometimes I get the ball and create a chance or give an assist, I can confuse them. It’s about being clever.”