manchester-united-signing-odion-ighalo-excites-dimitar-berbatov-and-former-striker-cannot-wait-to-see-him-play

Odion Ighalo’s proven track record in the Premier League suggests he will be a valuable addition to Manchester United’s squad this season, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Nigerian arrived in a deadline-day loan move from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season to bring an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for a striker.

Marcus Rashford is facing a spell on the sidelines and with only Anthony Martial available to lead the line, Ighalo has been brought in to provide cover up front.

Berbatov admits he was surprised by the move but thinks the 30-year-old’s goalscoring record in the Premier League – 16 goals in 55 Premier League games – will help United in their push for the top four.

“Manchester United needed to sign a striker but I was still surprised when they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan,” he told Betfair.

Solskjaer’s long search for a striker concluded with the signing of Ighalo Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

“I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect.

“He’s scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m curious to see how he will fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both like to cut in from the left so United have arguably lacked a natural number nine this season. That’s what Ighalo should give them and I will be interested to see how they play with him in the side.”

Ighalo joined up with his new team-mates for a training camp in Spain and could be in line to make his Man Utd debut against Chelsea on February 17.