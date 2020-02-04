Manchester United should sign 'goal machine' Edinson Cavani this summer, says Robin van Persie

Manchester United should try to sign Paris Saint-German striker Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to former striker Robin van Persie.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had prioritised adding a striker to his squad in the January transfer window after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund.

Among several names linked with the Red Devils was Uruguay international Cavani, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his PSG contract expires.

With Solskjaer’s side scoring only 36 goals in 25 games, Van Persie believes “goal machine” Cavani, 32, should be their top target in the summer transfer window.

Responding via his Twitter account to a fan’s question about who the club should target, Van Persie replied: “Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine.”

Cavani had been linked with Man Utd and Chelsea in January Photo: AP

Cavani had looked set to join Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window, only for the LaLiga side to pull out of the deal.

But the player’s agent has dashed hopes of his client moving to the Premier League, suggesting Cavani could have earned more money at Chelsea or United but wanted to join Atletico .

United eventually signed former Watford forward Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day.