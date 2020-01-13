manchester-united-should-prioritise-signing-bruno-fernandes-over-james-maddison,-says-paul-parker

Paul Parker believes Manchester United should press ahead with a move for Bruno Fernandes this January, with Leicester refusing to lower their asking price for James Maddison.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a creative midfielder and reports suggest United are working on a £50million deal for Sporting star Fernandes.

Though Fernandes is keen to join the Red Devils, the 25-year-old Portugal international will not force his way out of Sporting.

United have also been keeping close tabs on Leicester No.10 Maddison and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, but it appears Fernandes is the club’s number one target this winter.

Parker has urged United to drop their interest in Maddison and instead get a deal over the line for a cheaper and more realistic alternative.

Asked about United’s interest in Fernandes, Parker told the WeAreTheBusbyBoys podcast: ‘I wouldn’t have any concerns over him playing in Portugal at his age.

‘People say you can’t put the words £50m and bargain together, but when you’re talking about James Maddison costing near or over £120m, and the fact he will have to hit the ground running, you have to reconsider.

‘You’re getting a player who is technically better than any other United player in that area, other than arguably Juan Mata.’

Parker believes United should grant Ashley Young his wish and let him join Inter Milan this month.

‘If he wants to move, if it’s for the money or the lifestyle, or if he wants a chance at winning a league title medal, then you’re going to have to just let him go,’ the ex-United full-back added.

‘You don’t want a player moping around and becoming a sour apple.

‘It’s human nature, you can’t blame him for it, if you feel someone is depriving you of something you want to do, you are unhappy.

‘There’s nothing wrong with it. I think you have to let him go.’

MORE: Jose Mourinho says he is ‘not an idiot’ over Christian Eriksen’s form as Spurs close in on Gedson Fernandes





