manchester-united-reluctant-to-repeat-alexis-sanchez-mistake-with-january-transfer-target-edinson-cavani

Manchester United chiefs are cautious of signing Edinson Cavani due to a fear of repeating mistakes made with Alexis Sanchez.

Cavani has handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain and is pushing for a January move, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all thought to be in the hunt to sign him.

United signed another high-profile player two years ago in January, with Sanchez arriving from Arsenal and handed huge wages to a proven star.

But things went south quickly with the Chile international, who is now on loan at Inter Milan until the end of the season.

And United’s board members are worried that signing Cavani could end in a similar fashion, according to the Telegraph.

Sanchez commanded an eye-watering £560,000-a-week including bonuses but injuries and poor form saw him score just five goals in 45 matches.

And United are still paying £175,000-a-week of his wages while he’s on loan in Serie A.

The big concerns over Cavani are his age, injury record, his huge wage packet and the demands of PSG to sell him.

Chelsea are similarly concerned by the price of the deal but Frank Lampard remains a big fan of the Uruguay international, who turns 33 next month.

Atletico Madrid is thought to be Cavani’s preference.

Other striking options on United’s radar include AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, Napoli’s Dries Mertens, Luka Jovic of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer and Lyon attacker Moussa Dembele.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also hopeful of completing a deal for Bruno Fernandes, despite reports claiming the transfer is dead.

