manchester-united-refuse-to-increase-bid-to-sign-bruno-fernandes-from-sporting

Manchester United are refusing to increase their offer to sign Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

United have been in advanced talks with the Portuguese club over a deal for Fernandes this month but have been unable to reach an agreement.

United have offered €50 million (£42.6m) up front plus another €30m (£25.5m) in bonuses which would be paid if they won the Premier League, the Champions League, or if Fernandes finished in the top three of the Ballon d’Or.

Sporting, however, are demanding a minimum of €65m (£55.3m) guaranteed and want United’s bonus payments more achievable, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently far away from winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

According to The Transfer Window podcast, United are adamant that they will not offer any more up front for the Portugal international, which is the reason why the deal has stalled.

The report claims that Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, has told United that their initial €50m (£42.6m) fee before bonuses will be enough to convince Sporting.

United are also refusing to back down over their bonus payment structure, even though some of the clauses are unrealistic.

United’s current offer is also lower than the bid submitted by Tottenham last summer who proposed an initial €45m (£38.3m) fee, plus another €20m (£17m) in bonuses, with €10m (£8.5m) of that considered achievable by Sporting.

Fernandes, meanwhile, was angered by Sporting’s decision to reject United’s offer but played in his side’s Lisbon derby against Benfica on Friday evening

And the 25-year-old is in line to feature in their League Cup match against Braga on Tuesday.

And speaking before the game, Sporting’s assistant manager Emanuel Ferro suggested that Fernandes may not join United this month.

‘There is a lot of talk about him leaving. I believe that outside people feel this more than us,’ said Ferro.

‘We don’t feel it. We don’t feel Bruno’s thinking about leaving. He is competitive and involved.’





