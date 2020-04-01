🔥Manchester United players' wives and girlfriends 'can help with home fitness', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joked that his players’ “wives and girlfriends” can help the squad during the coronavirus lockdown.

United are targeting April 10 to return to training after the season was further postponed until April 30, though continue to review the situation.

Players are currently keeping fit at home as the club wait for the return of top-flight football, and Solskjaer is looking for a helping hand – or foot – from his players’ partners.

“The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement. Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.”

He added: “For the actual job, I keep in touch and communicate with the staff and the players. Of course, I’m used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it’s different.

“I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start. But it’s such an unknown and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we’ll start.

“That’s the good thing now with technology and we’re lucky in that sense. We can keep in touch and see each other. We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly.”