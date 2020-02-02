manchester-united-player-ratings:-bruno-fernandes-makes-a-solid-start,-but-juan-mata-was-the-pick-of-the-bunch

Even a full debut for Bruno Fernandes was unable to provide a much-needed spark to another tepid Manchester United display.

James Robson was at Old Trafford to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

David de Gea 6

Didn’t have much to do, but what he did, he did well. Denied Jimenez’ powerful effort in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6

He was needed to provided penetration on the right, with Mata floating. Got himself into dangerous positions, but needs to work on his end product. Best work, as ever, was defensively.

Victor Lindelof 6

Important interception in six-yard box early on cut out one of Wolves’ more dangerous moments. Limited the visitors to few chances.

Harry Maguire 7

His positioning absolutely spot on – cutting out the danger and carrying the ball forward. He seems to enjoy playing against Traore, which not many defenders can say.

Luke Shaw 6

Dragged out of position a few times as Wolves started brightly, but grew into the game and played his part in keeping Traore quiet.

Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting CP on Thursday Photo: PA

Bruno Fernandes 7

Thrown in at the deep end and this was a solid start. He’ll know the job he has ahead of him in a United side that struggles to create openings. His shooting from distance will help on that front – forcing three saves with long-range efforts.

Fred 6

Another solid performance from the Brazilian, who has been carrying United’s midfield of late. Mopped up scraps effectively to try to keep Wolves on the back foot.

Juan Mata 7

The pick of the bunch for United with his intelligent use of the ball. Still couldn’t find a way to unlock Wolves though.

Andreas Pereira 4

Started in a deeper-lying position to accommodate Fernandes. He rarely looks comfortable in that role – and that was the case again. Lost the far too often.

Daniel James 4

He’s struggling for form and confidence. If Solskjaer had more options, he surely be taken out of the firing line. Laboured on the ball too long and delivery let him down.

Anthony Martial 5

He needs support. Without Rashford he is too easy to mark out of the game. Ighalo can’t come soon enough.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood (for Pereira, 72)

So nearly provided a deflected winner 5

Dalot (for Mata, 88)

Lingard (for James, 88)

Not used: Romero, Jones, Chong, Williams