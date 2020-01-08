manchester-united-only-showing-half-of-team’s-potential,-says-marcus-rashford-as -striker-calls-for-improvements

Marcus Rashford has issued a candid assessment of Manchester United’s current struggles by claiming there is scope for a 50 per cent improvement from the team.

United have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions and their hopes of reaching the Carabao Cup final are hanging in the balance after a chastening 3-1 semi final, first leg defeat to rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Rashford scored his 14th goal in his past 19 matches for United in the City debacle and is one of the few players who is enhancing his reputation this term.

United’s problems have been compounded by serious injuries to key players, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and now Harry Maguire, but Rashford says they should still be showing a lot more as a team.

“Nobody wants to lose. Nobody started playing football to lose games. I don’t think that’s the problem,” the England striker said of recent criticism.

“I think everyone knows that we want to win and that the team is fighting. We have to continue to do that. Everything can improve a lot.