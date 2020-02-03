manchester-united-news-this-week:-injured-rashford-flew-to-us-as-squad-prepare-to-work-on-tactics-in-spain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to see Manchester United’s injury list begin to clear after the winter break, which is why eyebrows were raised by the news that Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will miss their warm weather training break.

Solskjaer’s squad are spending time in Spain after scrapping plans to head to Qatar.

But despite both Pogba and McTominay stepping up their recoveries from ankle and knee injuries, respectively, they will remain at the club’s Carrington training base to continue rehab.

Solskjaer had initially suggested Pogba would be out for a “few weeks” with his latest complaint.

It is now more than a month since he last played against Newcastle on Boxing Day – and despite having a cast removed from his foot, required Victor Lindelof to drive him to training last week.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, travelled to America to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Given he is recovering from a double stress fracture of the back, it has prompted questions in some quarters as to whether two long-haul flights are advisable.

Solskjaer plans to use the break to work on patterns of play and tactics, which have been too difficult to focus on during a hectic schedule over the past two months.

Back home, Old Trafford is preparing for a crowd of around 10,000 for the FA Youth Cup clash with bitter rivals Leeds on Wednesday.