manchester-united-move-to-complete-bruno-fernandes-transfer-by-increasing-offer-to-sporting

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Bruno Fernandes after submitting an increased offer to Sporting, according to reports in Portugal.

United have made Fernandes their priority target for the January transfer window but have so far been unable to agree a deal with the Portuguese club.

United initially offered €50 million (£42.6m) with another €30m (£25.5m) in bonuses which would be paid if they won the Premier League, the Champions League or if Fernandes finished in the top three of the Ballon d’Or.

But Sporting rejected United’s offer as they are demanding more up front and also want the bonus structure to be more realistic and reflective of the team’s current state under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to A Bola, United are now willing to offer €55m (£46.7m) up front plus another €10m (£8.5m) in bonuses.

The report claims that the final details of the deal can potentially be agreed on Wednesday, which would then pave the way for Fernandes to complete his switch to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has already agreed personal terms with United and is keen to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

Fernandes is also said to have been angered by Sporting’s refusal to sell him following United’s initial offer.

Fernandes also reportedly threatened to pull out of Sporting’s Lisbon derby last Friday, although the midfielder ended up playing in that match as his side lost 2-0 to Benfica.

The 25-year-old also played for Sporting on Tuesday evening in what could turn out to be his final game for the club.

But Fernandes was unable to end on a high as Sporting were beaten 2-1 by Braga in the League Cup semi-final.

— UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 21, 2020

Fernandes declined the opportunity to wave to Sporting’s supporters after the game and stormed straight down the tunnel following his side’s defeat.

The Portugal international was also seen remonstrating with a police officer on the sidelines during the final stages of the match.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has backed United’s refusal to pay inflated prices for players and fees for agents.

‘You know that discussion,’ said the United manager.

‘We could do that later maybe. Of course, we don’t want to inflate the prices. I think that is important – that we use common sense.

‘There are other things, too, when you sign players, that you have to keep in control. You can’t give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff. That has been touted around.

‘For me, we have to be in control.’





