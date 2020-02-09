manchester-united-midfielder-scott-mctominay-steps-up-injury-return-at-marbella-training-camp

Scott McTominay has sparked hope he could return from injury ahead of schedule for Manchester United.

The midfielder was ruled out for up to three months after suffering knee ligament damage in December.

But his recovery has gone better than expected, prompting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to name him in his travelling squad for United’s winter training camp in Spain.

McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were all set to be left behind to continue their rehab at the club’s training base in Carrington.

But Solskjaer changed his mind after seeing the midfielder’s response to treatment since having a brace removed from his knee.

Ahead of schedule: Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe working in Marbella (Manchester United via Getty Images)

The United manager told MUTV: “Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us.

“Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel (Tuanzebe) as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players.”

McTominay hasn’t played since suffering his injury against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

There is still no date set for his return, but his recovery is a major boost for Solskjaer in his bid to secure Champions League qualification.