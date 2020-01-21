Manchester United make improved £30m transfer bid to sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United have made an offer of over £30million for Birmingham City’s teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

Bellingham, 16, is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, having already established himself as a first-team regular at St Andrew’s.

The teenager has made 25 appearances for his boyhood club so far this season – scoring four goals, including the opener in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

It was reported last week that United had made a £25m bid for Bellingham, who Arsenal are known to be looking at, and The Sun say the Red Devils have now tabled an offer of over £30m.

Despite Manchester United being open to forking out more than £30m for the midfielder, there is no guarantee Bellingham will be heading to Old Trafford, with a number of rival clubs poised to make moves.

Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest-ever player at 16 years and 38 days when he started City’s Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth at the start of the season.

Discussing Bellingham’s future following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff, Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet said: ‘I don’t know [if he will leave].

‘At the end of the day I do have the feeling that Jude will stay he is very happy here he knows it’s one of the right steps for his progression.

‘He has played more than 20 games for us and that has a value.

‘It’s his club, his people he is living a dream that comes from the work that he and a lot of people in the academy put together to reach this level. He understands that.’

After emerging as a target for United, it has been reported that Bellingham has reservations about joining the Premier League giants.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to arch-rivals Liverpool over the weekend and face Burnley on Wednesday evening.

