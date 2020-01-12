manchester-united-make-bid-for-birmingham-city-wonderkid-jude-beillingham

Manchester United have made a bid of around £12.5m for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The teenager has burst onto the scene this season in the Championship, starting 17 league games for the Blues after becoming the youngest player to ever appear for the club and then the youngest to score for the St Andrews side.

Born in June 2003, the exciting youngster has already made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals from midfield, twice netting the winner for his side this season.

Bellingham has turned out for England at Under-16 and Under-17 level, captaining the latter side to win the Syrenka Cup in Poland in September.

The Mirror report that two teams have made formal approaches for the teenager and Manchester United are one of them, while Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in recent weeks.

The bid from the Red Devils is thought to total around £12.5m, although this is not all in one payment and would include add-ons.

Bellingham is a Birmingham City fan and in no rush to leave the club where he is getting ample first team opportunities.

He is being paid just £145-per-week on a scholar’s wage at the moment, but that will rise significantly if he signs a new deal when he turns 17 in June.

Blues boss Pep Clotet is not surprised at all in the interest in his young talent, but is sure he remains committed to the cause in the Midlands.

‘The only thing I can say is that I have a lot of conversations with Jude to help him make the best of himself, as well as the players having a lot of conversations with him, and he has never mentioned anything else,’ said Clotet last month.

‘I have never seen him not focused on us, and only on us. The club hasn’t mentioned anything to me about Jude Bellingham.

‘It’s normal that the scouts are coming and I think that’s good for us. It’s good for the club to attract this kind of attention. We have a lot of good players here, not only Jude, so they might see someone else and that’s only good for everyone.

‘I think Jude is very committed to doing his best for this club.’

MORE: Donny van de Beek breaks silence on Manchester United transfer speculation

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes dig at Liverpool after Manchester United’s win against Norwich





