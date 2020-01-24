manchester-united-make-approach-to-sign-islam-slimani-on-loan

Manchester United have opened talks over a move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a new striker following Marcus Rashford’s back injury which is set to keep him sidelined for around three months.

Solskjaer has claimed that Mason Greenwood will be given more chances to impress in Rashford’s absence, but United are looking to sign a more experienced alternative to the 18-year-old.

According to MailOnline, United are interested in signing Slimani and have made an enquiry to Leicester.

But the report claims that Leicester are demanding a £4 million fee to sign him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Slimani was sent out on loan to Monaco last August and has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season.

The Algeria international was also loaned out last season to Fenerbahce but he scored just five goals in 25 appearances for the Turkish club.

Leicester City initially signed Slimani for a then club-record fee of £28m.

But the 31-year-old struggled to make an impact, scoring just 13 goals in 47 appearances.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer claimed on Friday that United will not be looking for short-term solutions in the transfer market.

‘I’ve always said it’s not going to be a quick fix, it’s not going to be eight or 10 players in a transfer window,’ said the United manager.

‘We’ve had one proper transfer window and we are trying to do something now.’





