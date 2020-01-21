manchester-united-make-approach-for-ac-milan-striker-krzysztof-piatek

Manchester United have made an approach to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly stepping up his search for a new striker following Marcus Rashford’s injury.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, is set to be sidelined for at least two months after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Solskjaer has admitted that United could explore a short-term deal in the January transfer window to cope with Rashford’s absence.

‘It might be because the window is open that we look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer,’ the United manager said after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

According to The Athletic, United had already made a move for Piatek before Rashford’s injury.

The report on The Ornstein and Chapman podcast claims that United made contact with AC Milan earlier this month and were asked to be kept informed about the striker’s situation.

AC Milan are willing to sell the 24-year-old but are demanding a €35 million (£29.7m) transfer fee.

The Serie A club, who bought Piatek for €35m a year ago, would also allow the Poland international to leave on loan but would want to include an option which gives United an obligation to buy.

After scoring 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa, Piatek was signed by AC Milan but has struggled to make an impact since his move.

Piatek showed signs of encouragement following his arrival at AC Milan with 11 goals in 21 appearances, but this season the striker has found the net just five times in 19 matches.

Tottenham have also been heavily linked with a move for Piatek with Jose Mourinho also desperate to sign a striker following Harry Kane’s long-term injury.





