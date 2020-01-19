manchester-united-legends-patrice-evra-and-roy-keane-speak-out-on-january-signing-after-marcus-rashford-injury-blow

Patrice Evra and Roy Keane have hit out at Manchester United for failing to sign a striker last summer after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for several weeks with a back injury, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short of options up front.

In the wake of United’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer confirmed that Rashford had suffered a double stress fracture in his back and the 22-year-old forward is unlikely to return before the mid-season break.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored at either end of the match to secure Liverpool’s 14th straight win in the Premier League. The Reds now sit 16 points above second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James, who both struggled to make an impact at Anfield, will be under pressure to score United’s goals following Rashford’s injury and Solskjaer hinted that the club would be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

But United legends Evra and Keane believe their former club have left it too late to strengthen and criticised United’s board for a lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

‘When [Romelu] Lukaku and [Alexis] Sanchez left we never replaced them so I’m not waiting for the injury of Marcus to buy now another striker,’ Evra said on Sky Sports following Liverpool’s win.

‘We should have done that months ago. I’m not talking with the board right now so I don’t know [why that didn’t happen].

‘But I know, as a United team when you want to win the league, you need four best strikers and actually we’ve only got Martial.

So, yeah, I’m a little bit worried.

Ex-United captain Roy Keane added: ‘It’s bad news on the back of a bad result.

‘Rashford has been a brilliant player but it’s a big loss to United and I’m always intrigued when clubs talk about getting players in and strikers. Where do they think they’re gonna get these strikers in January?

‘There’s not many top strikers out there. United are having a difficult spell, they’ll have to get through it but it’s a big blow, Rashford.

‘It’s very rare you get a good deal done in January. Ole said they’re not desperate but they are. They are desperate to get a player but where do you think these players are going to appear from?’

Asked if United will be active in the market following Rashford’s injury, Solskjaer explained: ‘Well we’ve had many, many injuries on big players for us this season.

‘We’ve had now Marcus, Anthony’s been out for months, Paul [Pogba] has been out for more than half the season, Scott [McTominay] has been out for months.

‘So it’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in. It might be because the window is open that we look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.’

Pressed on whether he desperately needs a striker now, he replied: ‘Desperately? Not desperately. Of course we’re looking at numbers as well, because we’ve had many injuries.

‘So if the right one is there and it will fit for us, we can buy. If there’s loans available it might be possible. But I’ve got players here as well that are chomping at the bit.’

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to pursue striker signing as Marcus Rashford is out for several months with back fracture





