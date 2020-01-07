manchester-united-left-with-mountain-to-climb-after-league-cup-defeat-to-rivals-city,-says ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United had given themselves a “steep mountain to climb” after branding their first-half battering at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as the worst performance of his managerial reign.

Manchester City will take a 3-1 lead into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium in three weeks’ time, with United fortunate that the Premier League champions did not have more goals to show for their supremacy in the opening 45 minutes when they collapsed under the pressure.

“From their goal until half time is [the] worst we’ve played but [it] doesn’t matter now, we’ve got to focus on Saturday on Norwich after that second half,” the United manager said.

“From the first goal until half-time, we just couldn’t cope with that setback, we were running in between, the pressure didn’t work, we let them play, heads dropped and just made decisions we shouldn’t do and that needed sorting at half term.

“The second response was a good response. Even though it’s a steep mountain to climb, we can still climb it. We’ve got to get the second half mentality quicker – it can’t be me coming in at half-time.”