manchester-united-hope-to-complete-stunning-bruno-fernandes-transfer-after-shock-twist

Manchester United still believe they can sign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top January transfer target Bruno Fernandes after Sporting Lisbon lowered their demands.

Solskjaer is believed to be desperate to bring Portuguese star Fernandes to Old Trafford this month, having seen his current midfield depleted by injuries this season.

Last week, the Red Devils offered Sporting £42.5milion up front and a further £8.5m in bonuses to secure Fernandes’ signature.

But Manchester United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old appeared set to end in failure, with Sporting keen to attract more money up front and showing no willingness to lower their £68m valuation.

The Sun say United’s deal for Fernandes has now been resurrected, however, as cash-strapped Sporting have asked the Premier League club to enter into fresh talks over a January deal.

It is claimed a deal worth around £60m will now likely be enough to see Fernandes, who wants to join Manchester United, seal a switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

More to follow…





