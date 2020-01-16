manchester-united-have-worked-out-how-to-play-against-liverpool,-says-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he has discovered a ‘nice’ way of playing against Liverpool ahead of Manchester United’s clash with the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

United are the only team to take points off Liverpool in the league this season after their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

That result continued Jurgen Klopp’s struggle for victories over the Red Devils since he arrived as Liverpool boss in 2015.

The German has taken on Manchester United 10 times as manager of the Reds and won just twice, with six draws and two defeats to the Old Trafford side.

Klopp’s side are now on a 38-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and have not been beaten at home in the league since April 2017, so Solskjaer has a tough task ahead of him at Anfield this weekend, but he is confident of getting a result.

‘Of course it is hard, but I’ve had Liverpool here twice, we’ve drawn both,’ Solskjaer said after the FA Cup victory over Wolves on Wednesday night.

‘Of course you want to win them games but I think we’ve found a nice way of playing against them and we’ve deserved the points in both of them.

‘Let’s just wait and see, because it’s a couple of days before I see you again so let’s talk about Liverpool then.’

It is yet to be seen whether Solskjaer will have Marcus Rashford at his disposal or not at Anfield, after he suffered injury against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The United top scorer came on as a second half substitute but had to be removed shortly after having suffered a knock to his back.

‘Yeah that backfired but you’ve got to go for them once in a while,’ said the Norwegian. ‘But it seems like he’s got a knock there and he couldn’t run.

‘Let’s test him over the next couple of days. Hopefully he’ll be okay for Sunday, I don’t know.

‘He’s struggled a little bit with a couple of knocks with his back lately and he got another one which didn’t help.

‘He’s been absolutely top this season so we’ll do everything we can to get him fit for Sunday, but if he’s not then we’ll play without him.’

Liverpool host Manchester United at 4.30pm on Sunday in the Premier League.

