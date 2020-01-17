manchester-united-hand-harry-maguire-captain’s-armband-as-ashley-young-finalises-move-to-inter-milan

Harry Maguire has been appointed Manchester United’s new captain in the wake of Ashley Young’s departure for Inter Milan.

Young is due in Milan on Friday to undergo a medical before completing a £1.3 million move to the Italian club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said United were unwilling to offer Young the two-year contract he is getting at Inter and had now installed Maguire as the veteran full-back’s replacement as captain.

The England centre-half only joined United in an £80m deal from Leicester last summer and no player has been awarded the club’s captaincy on a permanent basis quicker since the Second World War.

“Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it, he’s come in and he’s been a leader in the group,” Solskjaer said.

“I’ve not been surprised but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will continue wearing the armband.

“He’s come in and everything about him tells me he’s a leader, he’s part of a group we’ve had that have been leading this young group – Ashley, Marcus [Rashford], David [De Gea], Harry, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.”