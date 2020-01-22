manchester-united-glimpse-life-without-marcus-rashford-and-the-picture-is-bleak

Life without Marcus Rashford looks a miserable place for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Manchester United manager was taught a lesson in clinical finishing from Burnley and must be cursing his luck at losing his top-scorer for the next few months.
Before this defeat United had not gone consecutive Premier League matches without scoring this season but it is now two games without Rashford and two defeats.
The worrying aspect for Solskjaer will be Rashford not being on the end of chance but also that there is no player to create something from nothing like the England striker does.
His importance to United’s season cannot be understated. He started every Premier League game before disaster struck last week and he took a heavy challenge from Matt Doherty and suffered a double stress fracture in his back.
Solskjaer played him on the left for the majority of games, rather than through the middle, but he was so often central to United’s attacks with his direct running and decisiveness when in possession.
His set-pieces will also be missed, having added the knuckleball to his armoury and leaving goalkeepers anxious over his wobbling free-kicks.
- The evolution of Marcus Rashford: How studious striker turned himself into Manchester United’s goal-obsessed talisman.
Without him United were less of a threat. Last night Juan Mata was part of the forward line but play tends to slow down when the Spaniard gets on the ball. He rarely loses the ball and brings his team-mates into play, but often in enough time for opponents to rush back.
Andreas Pereira is also a player that needs team-mates pushing forward with pace for him to pick passes.
It made it easy for Burnley to work out that the threat of pace would come from Dan James or Brandon Williams on the left, so Sean Dyche made sure there was plenty of cover on that flank.
There were concerns around Old Trafford when Anthony Martial went down early yesterday, clutching his knee and looking in trouble. Such is the shortage of firepower now, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez now at Inter Milan, it is all on Martial’s shoulders now.
The Frenchman, at times, struggles to convince as a lone striker and it is not just down to his incongruous combination of short sleeves and gloves.
Without players firing on all cylinders around him, he can go quiet, just as easily as he springs to life on those rare occasions when United click.
Martial, perhaps hampered by his early knock, was also wasteful last night. His first big chance came when Aaron Wan-Bissaka crossed from the right and he could not adjust himself quickly to get purchase on his finish.
He was also on the end of Nemanja Matic’s pass on the only time United got behind the Burnley defence in the first half. Martial took a touch towards goal but gave Charlie Taylor enough time to get back and make a goal-saving tackle.
It was a lack of decisiveness. Rashford, with 22 goals for club and country this season, has been maturing with those finishes and it is virtually irreplaceable.
The only hope was sitting on the bench. Mason Greenwood looks a natural finisher and a fearlessness of a player that has not been scarred by the post-Alex Ferguson era where the club has often slipped into mediocrity.
Greenwood does not have a big price tag hanging over him and his nine goals this season suggests he is worth a try from the start of matches, through the middle.
The 18-year-old was brought on at half-time out of necessity after Chris Wood had given Burnley a lead at half-time, punishment for Martial failing to take his chances.
He was deployed on the right flank, with Mata moving to No10 and making sure Solskjaer had his quickest players on the pitch.
There was barely time for him to get into the game before Burnley were two goals ahead, through Rodriguez’s 25-yarder going in off the bar, making Rashford’s absence even more apparent.