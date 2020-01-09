manchester-united-fear-scott-mctominay-could-be-out-until-april-with-knee-injury

Manchester United could be forced into the transfer market this month to sign a midfielder with the club fearing that Scott McTominay will be unable to return to action until April.

The Scot has missed United’s last four matches after being taken off at half-time in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day. McTominay sustained knee ligament damage in a collision with Sean Longstaff but battled his way through the remainder of the half.

That initially gave the club hope that McTominay’s lay-off would not be severe and, though there was ligament damage, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often talked up the 23-year-old’s ‘quick recovery’. It was hoped that McTominay would return to training in late February but sources have told Metro.co.uk that the initial stages of the midfielder’s recovery means that date is likely to be pushed back by around a month.

There remains significant swelling on McTominay’s right knee and he was seen sporting crutches alongside a knee brace on Wednesday outside his Cheshire home.

McTominay’s prolonged absence comes at the worst possible time for Solskjaer, who is already without Paul Pogba for the next month. The Frenchman had surgery on his ankle on Tuesday and is currently in the Netherlands for his recovery.

Solskjaer maintains the club will not sign any player that is not a long-term target but the Norwegian may be forced to compromise this month given the club’s injury problems.

Newcastle ace Longstaff remains a target but the Magpies’ £50m price tag is considered hefty, while there remains significant doubt that the club would sanction his departure midway through the season.

Donny van de Beek, the Ajax midfielder, is another target and the club’s exit from the Champions League group stages in December has raised United’s hopes that a deal could be done this month.

Solskjaer admires the Dutchman’s tactical flexibility and his ability to play in a number of positions in midfield. It’s also felt, at 22, that there remains a significant amount of room for the player to continue his development.

Interest in Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been overstated with the club believing that Benfica are simply trying to extract the biggest fee possible by using links with United.

