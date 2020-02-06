Manchester United 'favourites' to sign Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window

Jack Grealish has been strongly linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window and Manchester United are leading the race to sign him, according to bookmakers Coral.

The 24-year-old is hot property in Europe, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the playmaker this summer after scoring seven goals for struggling Villa this season.

Despite capturing Bruno Fernandes in January, the bookmakers believe Grealish could also be on his way to Old Trafford this summer.

With odds priced at just 2/1, Coral believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a favourable position to land Grealish this summer after receiving “a flurry of bets” on Thursday.

“Jack Grealish is sure to be in hot demand this summer and our betting suggests the three biggest clubs in the world will all be after his services,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“Manchester United are the favourites to secure the Aston Villa star, but there is also a good chance he could end up in Spain with either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Grealish, who scored against Manchester United back in December, has been tipped to join Solskjaer’s side in the summer Photo: Getty Images

Grealish has been the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Dean Smith’s side, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.

Only Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli have made more goal contributions than the Birmingham-born midfielder and there have been calls for Grealish to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

Jack Grealish’s next club (odds provided by Coral):

Manchester United 2/1

Real Madrid 4/1

Barcelona 9/2

Manchester City 8/1

Leicester 10/1