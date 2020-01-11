manchester-united-fans-sing-‘ed-woodward-is-a-w****r’-during-win-against-norwich-city

Manchester United fans turned on Ed Woodward during the side’s win against Norwich City at Old Trafford with a number of unsavoury chants about the club’s executive-vice chairman.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and a brace from Marcus Rashford gave United a comfortable 4-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams.

The ease of the victory meant supporters’ focus could turn elsewhere with 20 minutes to go in the game and they aimed a series of chants at Woodward, as well as the Glazer family.

‘Ed Woodward is a wr’ could be heard in sections of the crowd, while there also chants of ‘Build a bonfire, Build a bonfire, Put the Glazer’s on the top, Put Woodward in the middle, And we’ll burn the fg lot’.

“Ed Woodward is a wanker is wanker”pic.twitter.com/bAfu9uvFZo — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 11, 2020

The club’s ownership have come in for strong criticism in recent years since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, especially in regards to the club’s recruitment failures in the transfer market.

Woodward overruled Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese was desperate to sign a centre-back in 2018 and the club failed to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku last summer, despite banking £74m from his departure to Inter Milan.

United are believed to be closing in on a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes but even that is likely to please supporters, given the club distanced themselves from a move last summer.

Many supporters feel it sums up the club’s haphazard approach in the transfer market and today’s chants are a clear indication that the blame for this season’s below-par performances are down to the club’s board, not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

