manchester-united-fans-order-club-to-sign-edinson-cavani-after-striker-hands-in-transfer-request-at-psg

Manchester United supporters have begun calling for the club to make a move for Edinson Cavani after the striker submitted a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani has scored 198 goals in 292 appearances for PSG since his 2013 switch from Napoli, but the 32-year-old is looking for a new challenge away from the French capital.

It’s understood United have been offered the chance to sign Cavani this January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

Marcus Rashford’s back injury leaves Solskjaer seriously short of options up front and there is now serious pressure on Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James to score United’s goals.

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have also been linked with Cavani in recent weeks and Thomas Tuchel’s comments at the weekend indicate that the Uruguayan’s days are numbered at the Parc des Princes.

‘I am not sure that Edinson Cavani will be here in February,’ the PSG manager said following the side’s 1-0 victory over Lorient.

PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed that Cavani had handed in a transfer request and lifted the lid on Atleti’s interest in the forward.

‘We’ve always said the same thing. We were hoping he would stay with the club, but today (Sunday) he asked to leave,’ Leonardo said.

‘We’re studying the situation. We’ve had a proposal from Atletico Madrid, but that proposal was not commensurate with the player’s value.’

However, with United in desperate need of a striker, many fans of the Red Devils have been calling for the club to beat Atletico Madrid to PSG’s wantaway star.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool, Solskjaer admitted that they would be on the lookout for short-term loan deals to bolster his options in attack.

‘Well we’ve had many, many injuries on big players for us this season,’ the Norwegian said.

‘We’ve had now Marcus, Anthony’s been out for months, Paul’s been out for more than half the season, Scott’s been out for months.

‘So it’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in. It might be because the window is open that we look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.’

Pressed on whether United desperately need a striker at this moment in time, Solskjaer added: ‘Desperately? Not desperately. Of course we’re looking at numbers as well, because we’ve had many injuries.

‘So if the right one is there and it will fit for us, we can buy. If there’s loans available it might be possible. But I’ve got players here as well that are chomping at the bit.’

The perfect stop-gap for United? Many supporters think so…

Get Cavani NOW @ManUtd #mufc — ad (@UtdHenny) January 20, 2020

As a short-term forward option, Edinson Cavani makes a whole lot of sense on a short contract until the end of this season with an option for another year. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3VbCS0wCJP — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 20, 2020

Cavani would be great as a short term option

Plz get him @ManUtd #MUFC — Jameoholic (@jameoholic) January 20, 2020

Thomas Tuchel: “I am not sure that Edinson Cavani will be here in February.” Sign him up! #MUFC — United Ledger (@UtdLedger) January 20, 2020

Announce Edinson Cavani, @ManUtd #MUFC https://t.co/SAyucY1XFu — 紫藤 (@ue_410) January 20, 2020

Let’s get Cavani signed. Without Rashford being injured we need another striker #MUFC — Ash Blackburn (@ashblackburn87) January 20, 2020

Suuuurelyy we have to jump on that Cavani news for a short term deal 🤷🏻‍♂️ guy is 32 but still scored 23 and assisted 9 in 33 games last season. We have to go for him imo #Cavani #MUFC — 𝓡𝓞𝓡𝓨 𝓦𝓞𝓞𝓓™️ (@RozaaaWood1) January 20, 2020

Imagine #MUFC signing #Cavani this January #Rashford and #Greenwood will learn a lot from him. — football lover (@itzalvinvictor) January 20, 2020

If Cavani is available he is PERFECT but #MUFC are useless so we shouldn’t entertain that & move along 🤣 — Rants (@rantsnbants) January 20, 2020

MORE: Robin van Persie sends warning to Manchester United over Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood





