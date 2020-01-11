manchester-united-fans-mistakenly-convinced-wolves-midfielder-ruben-neves-visited-club’s-training-ground

Manchester United fans are convinced that Ruben Neves has paid a secret visit to the club’s training ground – but unfortunately it was a case of mistaken identity involving the Wolves midfielder.

United supporters were already on a high on Friday as widespread reports in Portugal revealed that their club are in advanced talks with Sporting over a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes this month.

And United fans thought a double swoop was on the cards after a picture showed a man who had similar features to Neves arriving at the club’s Carrington training complex on Friday.

The unidentified man’s face could not be seen but United supporters on social media were convinced his hair and beard were a giveaway, meaning Neves was on the way to Old Trafford to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

But unfortunately for United, Neves was not in Manchester and had trained with Wolves as usual on Friday morning ahead of their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

To add another blow to United’s hopes, Neves’ fiancée, Debora Laurenco, posted a picture of the Wolves midfielder on a slide with their daughter just a few hours after his alleged secret visit to Manchester.

And the final nail in the coffin came when United fans began to Google what Neves’ thumb looks like and realised that the unidentified man in the van was not the Wolves midfielder at all.

