manchester-united-fans-called-a-‘disgrace’-after-chanting-about-killing-ed-woodward-during-burnley-defeat-at-old-trafford

Manchester United supporters have been branded a ‘disgrace’ after fans at Old Trafford chanted about Ed Woodward being placed on a bonfire during the 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

Woodward and the Glazer family have come under heavy criticism by United supporters for their management of the club and fans vented their fury during the loss to Sean Dyche’s side at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

During the match against Burnley, a section of United fans sang: ‘Build a bonfire, build a bonfire, stick the Glazers on the top, put Ed Woodward in the middle, and burn the flot.’

And their actions have been criticised by others who were inside the stadium.

‘Regardless of your opinion of Ed Woodward, you cannot ask for someone to die,’ said BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Ian Dennis.

‘If you want to be anti the board then sing ‘sack the board’, but individuals singing that about a human being is an absolute outrage.

‘The chanting is an absolute disgrace.’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admitted after the match that the chant directed at Woodward and the Glazer family ‘overstepped the line’.

‘For me it’s important that we stick together,’ said the United manager.

‘Help the players, help the team and help the club to move forward.

‘I think everyone knows when they have overstepped the line.’





