manchester-united-fans-beg-ed-woodward-to-complete-bruno-fernandes-transfer-after-60-yard-pass-against-benfica

Manchester United fans were left purring by a sensational pass by transfer target Bruno Fernandes during Sporting Lisbon’s clash against Benfica on Friday night.

The midfielder played a full 90 minutes in Sporting’s 2-0 defeat to their city rivals in what could be his final performance for the Portuguese club.

United are believed to be close to sealing a move for the 25-year-old and hope that a deal can be concluded early next week.

But supporters are certainly growing impatient after last summer’s failure to finalise a move and fans were begging Ed Woodward to complete a deal immediately after a video of Fernandes’ pass during the game went viral.

Camacho goes close for Sporting 😮 What a ball by Bruno Fernandes though! 😍 pic.twitter.com/06YgNZdSyq — FreeSports 📺 (@FreeSports_TV) January 17, 2020

The Portugal international found himself deep inside his own half when he played a sensational curved pass round Benfica’s backline and into the path of Rafael Camacho.

The forward failed to convert the chance but it was a clear example of the added creativity that Fernandes could bring to United’s midfield.

Despite the 2-0 scoreline, Fernandes was actually named Man of the Match.

Sporting boss Silas admitted afterwards that the club face an uphill struggle to keep the midfielder.

‘Which player wouldn’t want to play in the Premier League? It is difficult to say ‘don’t go’,’ said Silas.

‘Bruno [Fernandes] deserves to try a league like that and that is really the best one. If he is one of the best, he has to be there.’



