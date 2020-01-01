manchester-united-fan-tells-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-he’ll-be-in-phil-jones’-pocket

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared to be enjoying his New Year’s Eve – that was until a Manchester United fan came along and told him he’d be in Phil Jones’ pocket for tonight’s clash.

The 30-year-old Arsenal forward has scored 13 goals in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season and will be bursting with confidence after netting in his last two matches against Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Only Jamie Vardy is above Aubameyang in the goalscoring charts with 17 goals in the English top flight and the Gabon striker will be looking to reduce the gap as the Gunners prepare to host United at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is yet to get his first win as Arsenal head coach and a victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could see the north London club rise to as high as ninth in the table.

United are also desperate for three points after a frustrating start to the season and one supporter took it upon himself to try and put Aubameyang off his game on the eve of the game.

‘You’re getting no goals tomorrow innit,’ United fan @98DALLA told Aubameyang in a video posted to Twitter.

‘No goals, no goals! Absolutely no chance. Phil Jones’ pocket, how about that!’

In a later video, Chelsea fan @z_aden1 backs Aubameyang to score a hat-trick against the Red Devils.

‘Listen, hat-trick tomorrow yeah? I predicted it,’ he said.

In response, Aubameyang said: ‘You know!’

Aubameyang has been impressed with Arteta’s start as Arsenal manager and claims the Spaniard’s message has been ‘well received’ inside the dressing room.

‘We’ve seen a big difference already,’ the attacker told Arsenal’s matchday programme at the weekend.

‘We needed someone who would come in and shake the whole squad up. We needed someone with new ideas, with a new message and someone who would take us in a different direction. Mikel has brought all of that.

‘We needed a fresh new start and something different and we can feel it already.

‘He is very rigorous and demanding on the training pitch. It’s all about details with him so he talks a lot, repositions us, explains a lot of little things.

‘If you analyse our display against Bournemouth closely, you can see tactically the changes that Mikel made, like the positions of our two full backs, Mesut [Ozil] and I playing between the lines behind [Alexandre] Lacazette, Granit Xhaka’s position as well in the build-up play.

‘His message to the players was clear and well received. It was about attitude and commitment.

‘He wants us to be at 200 per cent all the time, to give everything we have and leave it all on the pitch.

‘It’s exciting for us because it’s so different to everything we have done and experimented with before.

‘It is a new dawn and you can feel how positive everyone is at the club about it.

