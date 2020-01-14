manchester-united-fail-to-agree-bruno-fernandes-fee-with-sporting-lisbon

Manchester United hope to hold further talks with Sporting Lisbon this week after failing to agree a fee with the Portuguese club for midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, held discussions with Sporting president Frederico Varandas on Friday at the club’s Mayfair offices in London.

United were interested in Fernandes last summer but pulled out of a deal because Sporting were seeking around £70m for the 25-year-old and the Red Devils believed the fee didn’t represent value for money.

However, Sporting are driving the discussions this month as there’s an urgency on their side to cash in on the player and United felt this motivation would lead to the price being lowered.

But the Times report that initial negotiations ended with the two clubs still a considerable distance apart in agreeing on a fee.

It’s believed United are willing to pay around £50m for Fernandes, while Sporting are holding out for a deal closer to £60m and are keen on taking a United player on loan, too.

Nevertheless, Fernandes is keen on joining United and he hopes that a deal can be agreed in the next fortnight so that he can move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has significant funds to spend after failing to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian’s £74m move to Inter Milan last summer.

Sporting are keen on keeping Fernandes at least until their match with Benfica this Friday and it could be that a move is accelerated this weekend.

Fernandes’ haul of 31 goals last season was a record for a midfielder in Portugal and he feels ready to step up to the Premier League having failed to make the grade in Italy as a youngster.

